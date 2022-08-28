Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Real Estate

HGTV Wants To Save This 'Cheap Old' NJ House

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Farmhouse at 69 Kings Highway in Salem.
Farmhouse at 69 Kings Highway in Salem. Photo Credit: Bright MLS/Weichert Realtors-Turnersville

The 1865 farmhouse on the property of a one-time Dairy Farm in South Jersey has all the makings of a beautiful historic home.

It just needs a little love. 

The home at 69 Kings Highway in Salem was featured on HGTV's Instagram page Cheap Old Houses, because of its potential.

Listed by Janie McCormick of Weichert Realtors-Turnersville, the six-bedroom, two-bathroom house sits on 5.5 acres and still has the original Silo on the property.

It's listed at $350,000.

Click here for the complete listing.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.