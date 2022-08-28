HGTV Wants To Save This 'Cheap Old' NJ House

The 1865 farmhouse on the property of a one-time Dairy Farm in South Jersey has all the makings of a beautiful historic home.

It just needs a little love.

The home at 69 Kings Highway in Salem was featured on HGTV's Instagram page Cheap Old Houses, because of its potential.

Listed by Janie McCormick of Weichert Realtors-Turnersville, the six-bedroom, two-bathroom house sits on 5.5 acres and still has the original Silo on the property.

It's listed at $350,000.

