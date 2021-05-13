Gloria Gaynor Lists Green Brook Mansion For $1.2M, Building New One In Englewood Cliffs

Gloria Gaynor's Green Brook mansion is back on the market -- this time for $1.249 million.

The 5,318-square-foot home first went on the market in 2019 and then again at the onset of the pandemic.

Gaynor -- best known for disco-era hits "I Will Survive" and "Never Can Say Goodbye" -- is in the process of building another house in Englewood Cliffs, the New York Times reports.

Built in 1988, the stucco, two-story home sits on approximately one acre of land on a cul-de-sac, and has been renovated over the years, according to the outlet.

The home built by award-winning architect Jeffry Beers and features a 2-story foyer, marble flooring, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a large open floor plan, according to the Zillow listing.

The home also boasts a backyard oasis, several fireplaces and first-floor bedroom suite "fit for a queen," the listing says.

