Frank Lloyd Wright House In Glen Ridge Hits The Market

Paul Milo
A Frank Lloyd Wright home in Glen Ridge is once again for sale. Photo Credit: Trulia
A Glen Ridge home designed by the same architect who created the Guggenheim Museum in New York and the revolutionary Fallingwater residence is on sale.

The Stuart Richardson House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, is on the market for an asking price of $1.2 million, according to its listing on Trulia.

Located on Chestnut Street, the 70-year-old home was built in Wright's signature Usonian style, which featured an open floor plan and construction style that has influenced the design of suburban homes for generations.

Set back from the street in a wooded half-acre lot, the three bedroom , two bath Richardson house has been designated one of a handful of "must-see" structures in New Jersey, alongside the George Washington Bridge and the Statue of Liberty .

The home boasts other distinctive features, including "hexagonal rooms [that] are warmly illuminated by the distinctive triangular recessed lights that the architect also used in the Guggenheim Museum. The home's piece de resistance is a triangular living room with dramatically illuminated clerestory windows and a jaw-dropping, one-of-a-kind inverted-pyramid ceiling," according to the Trulia listing.

Click here to read the full listing.

