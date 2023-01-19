'Dream Estate' Listed At $4.995M In Mahwah

A property described as a “dream estate” in Mahwah is for sale for nearly $5M.

The 2010-built 15,000-square-foot mansion at 15 Farmstead Rd. in Mahwah sits on 3.6 acres and has six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a lower level “like no other,” the listing reads.

Luxury features include a custom bar with billiards, a rec room with a gym, a spa with a sauna, a pool with a cabana, and a patio with a front porch.

The property also has room for horses and is “theater ready.” The sale price as of Thursday, Jan. 19 was $4,995,000.

Click here to view the full Zillow listing.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous and incorrect version of this article said the listing was located is in Ramsey. The article has been updated to reflect that the listing is actually located in Mahwah.

