Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sheriff: Paterson Man Nabbed After Stealing Same Vehicle Twice
Real Estate

DIVE IN: New Bergen County Listings With Pools For Under $1.5M

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
385 Maple St., Haworth
385 Maple St., Haworth Photo Credit: NJMLS/Coldwell Banker, Alpine/Closter

Pool sales soared across New Jersey during the COVID-19 pandemic. Only a handful of swim clubs were able to reopen with dwindling membership and strict new rules.

Here are five, fresh Bergen County listings with pools on the market.

Let's dive in.

385 Maple St., Haworth: 5 beds, 5 baths, 4,442 square feet, $1.149M (Suzanne Summers of Coldwell Banker, Alpine/Closter)

385 Maple St., Haworth

NJMLS/Coldwell Banker, Alpine/Closter

60 Orchard Ave., Emerson: 5 beds, 4 baths, 3,457 square feet, $899,000 (Zohar "Zack" Zamir of Keller Williams Town Life Realty)

60 Orchard Ave., Emerson

NJMLS/Keller Williams Town Life Realty

793 Oneida Trail, Franklin Lakes: 6 beds, 5 baths, 4,129 square feet, $1.499M (Carole "Lynn" Brescia of Coldwell Banker, Wyckoff/Franklin Lakes)

793 Oneida Trail, Franklin Lakes

NJML/Coldwell Banker, Wyckoff/Franklin Lakes

118 Macintyre Lane,, Allendale: 5 beds, 5 baths, 4,192 square feet: $1.275M (Laura Gill,  Keller Williams Town Life Realty)

118 Macintyre Lane,, Allendale

NJMLS/Keller Williams

547 E. Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River: 5 beds, 5 baths, 3,536 square feet, $825,000 (Maureen Kuntz, Christie's International Real Estate Northern New Jersey, Inc.-Mahwah)

547 E. Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River

NJMLS/Christie's International Real Estate Northern New Jersey, Inc.-Mahwah

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.