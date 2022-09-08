'Clerks' Director Buys Jersey Shore Movie Theater: Report

"Clerks" director Kevin Smith grew up cutting class to watch movies at a local cinema, NJ Advance Media reports.

Now, the Red Bank native plans to buy The Atlantic Moviehouse In Atlantic Highlands, the outlet said.

He said the moviehouse, to be renamed SModcastle Cinemas, inspired his love of the big screen.

“This is about owning a little piece of my personal movie history, a building that helped forge the filmmaker that I would become," Smith told NJ Advance Media.

Smith, 52, even plans to stay in an upstairs apartment, calling it a childhood dream.

He reportedly expects to close on the century-old First Avenue movie theater, which has five screens, by Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Meanwhile, “Clerks III” will premiere in Red Bank on Sunday, Sept. 4 as part of a director-hosted national movie tour before opening in theaters nationwide the week of Tuesday, Sept. 13.

