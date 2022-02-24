Bon Jovi Sells Manhattan Condo For $22M (PHOTOS)

New Jersey-born rocker Jon Bon Jovi has sold his New York City condo for $22 million, according to the Robb Report.

The Sayreville native purchased the 4,000-square-foot digs for $18.94 million in 2017.

The condo, located at 155 West 11th Street — between the Greenwich Village and West Village — sold just six days after being listed, on Feb. 10, 2022, at asking price.

Features of the four-bedroom condo include floor-to-ceiling windows, Juliette balconies in the living room, and more, according to the Compass listing.

The building offers 24-hour concierge and maintenance services, a 75-foot swimming pool with a whirlpool, steam rooms, 21-seat screening room, residents lounge and golf simulator.

Click here for more on the listing from the Robb Report and here for more from the Compass listing.

