Bon Jovi Buys $43M Florida Mansion As NJ Estate Sits On The Market

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Rocker Jon Bon Jovi purchased a Palm Beach waterfront estate at 1075 N Ocean Boulevard for $43 -- the same day he sold his other Florida home down the street for less than half of that. Photo Credit: Lunchbox LP Wikipedia/Zillow
Jon Bon Jovi's Monmouth County mansion is on the market. Photo Credit: Christie's International Realty

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi purchased a Palm Beach waterfront estate for $43 the same day he sold his other home down the street for less than half of that, reports say.

The rocker bought his new 10,232-square-foot home at at 1075 North Ocean Boulevard from cable television mogul Jeffrey A. Marcus, RealDeal.com reports.

Earlier that day, Bon Jovi reportedly sold his other estate also on North Ocean Boulevard for $19.8 million.

The rocker bought that property in 2018 for $10 million. He knocked down the house that was standing and built a new one with 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

The new estate features a pool, cabana, gym, wine cellar, elevators, three-car air conditioned garage and two oceanfront loggias, the listing shows.

Meanwhile, Bon Jovi's Middletown estate on the Navesink River -- first listed in 2017 -- remains on the market.

Click here for more from RealDigs.com.

