Artie Lange Selling NJ Home

Comedian Artie Lange is preparing to bid adieu to his home in North Jersey.

The former sidekick on "The Howard Stern Show" and star of the cult classic "Dirty Work", put his Roseland home on the market in January via Coldwell Banker. The home was under contract with an unknown buyer as of Friday, April 14.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom residence is described a "spacious and bright", offering "low property taxes and HOA fees" with amenities including a pool, sports court, tennis, clubhouse and playground, according to the listing.

Lange was raised in Union Township. He chronicled his Jersey upbringing in his best selling book, "Too Fat to Fish."

Lange, who has been open about his struggles with substance abuse and depression in the past, completed New Jersey's drug court program last year. Since then, he has shunned the spotlight, shutting down his website and not tweeting since last October.

In February, comedian Jimmy Palumbo, a friend of Lange's, told a radio station that Lange remained sober and was doing okay.

