Apply For Affordable Housing In New Teaneck Development

Twenty-five affordable housing units are available in Teaneck.

Windsor Road's Avalon Teaneck -- designed to meet the Township's "fair share" of the growing need for affordable housing in New Jersey -- has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available to qualified applicants.

Applicants must first qualify on the basis of gross annual income and are subject to a random selection through Piazza and Associates.

Amenities include a fitness center with studio space, a courtyard with pool and gas grills, a lounge, a dog park, free WiFi, Amazon Hub lockers, garage parking, bike storage and more.

