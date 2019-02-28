Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Real Estate

Apply For Affordable Housing In New Teaneck Development

Cecilia Levine
Avalon Teaneck
Avalon Teaneck Photo Credit: Avalon Teaneck via Pizza and Associates website

Twenty-five affordable housing units are available in Teaneck.

Windsor Road's Avalon Teaneck -- designed to meet the Township's "fair share" of the growing need for affordable housing in New Jersey -- has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available to qualified applicants.

Applicants must first qualify on the basis of gross annual income and are subject to a random selection through Piazza and Associates.

Amenities include a fitness center with studio space, a courtyard with pool and gas grills, a lounge, a dog park, free WiFi, Amazon Hub lockers, garage parking, bike storage and more.

Click here for the application.

