5 Most Expensive Sussex County Homes For Sale

Cecilia Levine
This Island Trail home in Sparta is one of the most expensive on the market in Sussex County. Photo Credit: Halstead Real Estate
38 Byram Bay Road Photo Credit: Zillow
1 Lakeview Point Avenue Photo Credit: Zillow
1 Lakeview Point Avenue Photo Credit: Zillow

If you're looking for a house with a variety of bathrooms, a pool on a lakefront or a sprawling cabin, some of these Sussex County homes might be for you.

Here are the five most expensive homes for sale in the area.

Scroll down for more.

Newton: 5 beds, 5 baths, 4,872 square feet, $2.9 million : This 56-acre farm has a barn and riding area, movie theater, wine cellar and more.

20 Dickson Road, Newton

Sparta: 4 beds, 5 baths, 4,488 square feet, $3.55 million: Custom-built luxury home that features lakefront views, floor-to-ceiling windows, a private outdoor oasis and more.

27 Island Trail

27 Island Trail

Stockholm: 4 beds, 5 baths, 5,000 square feet, $3.9 million: Welcome to your own personal cabin, complete with a three-bedroom guest cottage,  miles of private hiking trails and more.

1 Mud Pond Trail, Stockholm

1 Mud Pond Trail, Stockholm

Hopatcong: 6 beds, 6 baths, 4,866 square feet, $3.9 million: A private lakefront oasis with infinity pools, a custom-built boat house and tiki bar.

38 Byram Bay Road

Branchville: 8 beds, 8 baths, 6,136 square feet, $4.75 million: Described as a majestic lakefront paradise on more than 8 acres of property, this Culver Lake house has a first-floor master suite, mountain views, junior suites and a tennis court.

