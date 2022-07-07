$1B German Grocery Delivery Startup Lands In New Jersey

A fast-growing grocery delivery service that utilizes bicycles has landed in New Jersey.

Gorillas, founded by Kağan Sümer in Berlin, Germany, is moving into a 4,000-square-foot space at at 338 Newark Ave., in Jersey City, JerseyDigs reports.

Valued at more than $1 billion, Gorillas is one of the fastest growing European startups, earning a "unicorn" status, JerseyDigs says.

The company came to New York City during the COVID pandemic and promises a 10-minute delivery time.

The company uses strategically-located micro fulfillment centers and partners with farmers and small businesses to "meet the taste of local communities and get beloved brands the attention they deserve."

No word yet on an opening date.

Click here to learn how to become a Gorillas rider or customer.

