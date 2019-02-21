$18M: Russian Hockey Star About To List Dream Alpine Mansion

A Russian hockey star who once played for the NJ Devils is about to list his Alpine dream home for for a whopping $17.99 million, the New York Post reports.

Ilya Kovalchuk bought the 2-acre lot in 2010 for $4.5 million and constructed his mansion on the property. He left the NHL in 2013 and returned to Russia with his wife Nicole Andrazajtis.

But now that Kovalchuk is back in U.S. playing for the LA Kings, he's looking to relocate, The Post says.

The 22,000-square-foot home features a limestone exterior, four turrets and slate roof with leaded, copper gutters, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 3 half baths, indoor pool and more.

