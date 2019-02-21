Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Real Estate

$18M: Russian Hockey Star About To List Dream Alpine Mansion

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Ilya Kovalchuk
Ilya Kovalchuk Photo Credit: Дмитрий Садовников (Wikipedia)

A Russian hockey star who once played for the NJ Devils is about to list his Alpine dream home for for a whopping $17.99 million, the New York Post reports.

Ilya Kovalchuk bought the 2-acre lot in 2010 for $4.5 million and constructed his mansion on the property. He left the NHL in 2013 and returned to Russia with his wife Nicole Andrazajtis.

But now that Kovalchuk is back in U.S. playing for the LA Kings, he's looking to relocate, The Post says.

The 22,000-square-foot home features a limestone exterior, four turrets and slate roof with leaded, copper gutters, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 3 half baths, indoor pool and more.

Click here for more from the New York Post.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.