126-Unit Housing Project Under Way In Morris County

A new housing complex is going up in Netcong.

The Bank Street Complex is part of a major development plan in the borough and is a joint project between Circle Squared Alternative Investments, CrownPoint Group and The Hampshire Companies.

The 180,000-square-foot complex is being built on a 4.8-acre site formerly home to Quirk Moving and Storage Company, recently demolished for the groundbreaking of this project.

The multi-family complex will feature mostly one- and two- bedroom units, along with state-of-the-art amenities including:

Paved terrace with outdoor furniture overlooking the Musconetcong River

Two-story great room with kitchen area for entertaining

Business center

Billiards parlor

Fitness room

Each unit will also boast a luxurious design with high-end appliances, lighting and finishes, offering more than just a cookie-cutter feel.

Ten percent of the units will be for low- or moderate-income housing.

