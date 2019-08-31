Contact Us
126-Unit Housing Project Under Way In Morris County

Cecilia Levine
The 126-unit Bank Street complex in Netcong.
The 126-unit Bank Street complex in Netcong. Photo Credit: Circle Squared Alternative Investments

A new housing complex is going up in Netcong.

The Bank Street Complex is part of a major development plan in the borough and is a joint project between Circle Squared Alternative Investments, CrownPoint Group and The Hampshire Companies.

The 180,000-square-foot complex is being built on a 4.8-acre site formerly home to Quirk Moving and Storage Company, recently demolished for the groundbreaking of this project.

The multi-family complex will feature mostly one- and two- bedroom units, along with state-of-the-art amenities including:

  • Paved terrace with outdoor furniture overlooking the Musconetcong River
  • Two-story great room with kitchen area for entertaining
  • Business center
  • Billiards parlor
  • Fitness room

Each unit will also boast a luxurious design with high-end appliances, lighting and finishes, offering more than just a cookie-cutter feel.

Ten percent of the units will be for low- or moderate-income housing.

