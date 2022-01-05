Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Feds: Probe In NJ, PA Leads To Arrest Of Paroled Sex Trafficker
Real Estate

$100 Million Indoor Waterpark To Break Ground At Showboat Atlantic City

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
ISLAND Waterpark
ISLAND Waterpark Photo Credit: Bart Blastein (rendering)

A non-gambling, family-friendly attraction is coming to Atlantic City.

The groundbreaking ceremony on ISLAND Waterpark at Showboat Atlantic City will be held on Jan. 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Showboat's owner and CEO of Tower Investments, Inc., Bart Blastein, announced the news in a press release this week, touting the development as the largest indoor waterpark in the world.

The 103,000-square-foot waterpark is a $100 million project and will have a lazy river, pools, shopping, party rooms, lounge areas, and waterslides.

Click here for more on the waterpark from Jersey Digs.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.