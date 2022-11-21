10 Most Expensive Zip Codes In NJ

Alpine has officially been dethroned as the most expensive zip code in the US.

According to an annual report by Property Shark, the Bergen County town dropped from the top spot for the Garden State to the second, as Deal comes in hot with a $2.3 million median home price.

This puts Alpine at No. 66 with a median home price of $2.18 million, and Deal at No. 58 overall. Avalon came in ten spots higher with a median home price of $2 million, and Short Hills close behind at $1.825 million.

Here are the top 10 most expensive zip codes in New Jersey, according to Property Shark:

1. Deal, $2.3 million

2. Alpine, $2.18 million

3. Avalon, $2 million

4. Short Hills, $1.825 million

5. Stone Harbor, $1.777 million

6. Mantoloking, $1.575 million

7. New Vernon, $1.57 million

8. Rumson, $1.406 million

9. Allenhurst, $1.36 million

10. Beach Haven, $1.35 million

Property Shark examined residential transactions between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, 2022 to come up with this list. The site considered zip codes that registered a minimum of three residential transactions.

