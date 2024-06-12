Rapper Sexxy Redd Arrested After Newark Airport Brawl: Police

At 1:20 a.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at Gate 82 in Terminal C in the airport, Port Authority police said. Two people were found to have lacerations to their head, police said.

Two members of Sexyy Red's entourage, Leslie Baptiste, a 36-year-old Miami resident and Carl Thompson, a 26-year-old Miami resident, were were arrested and charged with assault, while Sexyy Red a.k.a. Janae Wherry, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

The victims were transported to University Hospital with minor injuries. Being arrested didn't seem to slow Sexyy Red, a St. Louis native, down.

Footage of the incident was shared by TMZ.

She made her scheduled appearance at "NXT Battleground" in Las Vegas, hosting the show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.