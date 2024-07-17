Fair 91°

SHARE

Rapper Found With High-Capacity Magazine After Pointing Gun At Victims In Bayonne: Cops

A Bayonne rapper with a large following on social media was arrested on Friday, July 12 and charged with pointing a gun at two people earlier this month, authorities said.

Richard Sharp aka Famouss Richard

Richard Sharp aka Famouss Richard

 Photo Credit: famoussrichard Instagram
Sam Barron

On Thursday, July 4, Richard Sharp a.k.a. Famouss Richard, pointed a handgun at two people during an argument in the parking lot at QuickChek on 22nd Street, Bayonne police said in a release. He then fled the scene in his vehicle, police said. 

Sharp has 231,000 followers on Instagram where he interviews people on the street, shares photos of cash, and posts his music.

Sharp was arrested at his home on Isabella Avenue, where a defaced firearm with a large capacity magazine were recovered, police said. 

He was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a handgun and possessing a defaced firearm, among other charges, police said.

Following his arrest, he was transported to the Hudson County Corrections and Rehabilitation Center. 

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE