Ramy Youssef Celebrates NJ Roots In 'SNL' Promo

In a promo "SNL" released on Wednesday, March 27, the Rutherford comedian said he was honored to be the first ever Arab to host the show, airing on Saturday, March 30.

Not so fast as longtime "SNL" cast member Kenan Thompson pointed out he was not the first Arab to first the show. Youssef immediately pivoted and said he was honored to be the first Egyptian to host the show.

Thompson corrected him again but Youseff had an ace up his sleeve- he was the first Egyptian named Ramy to host "SNL."

"Wrong!" Kenan Thompson said. "Rami Malek."

"(Expletive) me," said Youseff, who attended Rutgers.

"Whatever. Who cares? Being first, it's dumb anyway. It doesn't matter who's first, it just matters there's room for all of us. That's what diversity is."

Speaking from the heart, Youseff said he was thrilled to be hosting "Saturday Night Live"...as the first ever Egyptian, named Ramy, from the Garden State, earning himself a thumbs up from Thompson.

"Love Jersey, man," Thompson said.

"You know Jersey's been voted the most beautiful state in the country?" Youseff said.

"Who said that?" Thompson quipped.

Earlier this week, SNL put out a casting notice for stand-ins for Youseff.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.