Ramsey Rallies Around Man Who Lost Both Parents In Six Months

Koch's mother, Patty, passed away from colon cancer in April and his father, Dave, died on Sunday, Oct. 29. A fundraiser has been created to assist Koch deal with the financial burden of a funeral and medical costs.. As of Friday, Nov. 3, more than $22,700 has been raised.

"Connor was the center of their world," Susan Turk, who organized the fundraiser said. "He is a devoted son who made them proud with his many accomplishments and achievements.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

