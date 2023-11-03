Fair 50°

Ramsey Rallies Around Man Who Lost Both Parents In Six Months

Connor Koch, a 24-year-old Ramsey resident, is reeling following the death of his parents within a six-span month. 

L to R: Patty Koch, Connor Koch, Dave Koch.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

Koch's mother, Patty, passed away from colon cancer in April and his father, Dave, died on Sunday, Oct. 29. A fundraiser has been created to assist Koch deal with the financial burden of a funeral and medical costs.. As of Friday, Nov. 3, more than $22,700 has been raised.

"Connor was the center of their world," Susan Turk, who organized the fundraiser said. "He is a devoted son who made them proud with his many accomplishments and achievements. 

To view the fundraiser, click here.

