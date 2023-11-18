Ramsey Girl, 17, Airlifted To Hospital After Horrific Mahwah Crash

Mahwah Police Lt. Michael Blondin confirmed the pre-holiday crash, which he said occurred on Darlington Avenue near the intersection of Campgaw Road at 11:07 p.m. Nov. 17.

Mahwah police and EMS units found the three other teens out of the Mitsubishi sedan, the lieutenant said on Saturday.

They were taken by ambulance to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, he said.

Mahwah firefighters extricated the backseat passenger, who responders told Daily Voice had a severe head injury.

She was rushed to a landing zone at nearby Ramapo College, where a New Jersey State Police NorthSTAR landed.

There were no indications whatsoever of drugs or alcohol involved in any way, multiple first-responding sources said.

The Mahwah Police Department's Crash Investigation Unit and Detective Bureau are investigating the cause of the crash assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, Blondin said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has information that can help the investigation is asked to call Mahwah police: (201) 529-1000.

