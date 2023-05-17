QuickChek Continues North Jersey Expansion With Four New Stores

QuickChek, a convenience store known for its subs, recently opened a location in Totowa at 809 Riverview Drive at Route 46 West. The 5,670-square foot store opened its doors on Tuesday, May 9.

The Totowa location is the fourth QuickChek to open in the last six weeks, including stores in Ridgefield and Union Township. Another location is set to open in Scotch Plains.

The new stores create a total of 175 to 225 new local jobs, the company said.

