'Put Up Or Shut Up:' Fetterman Trolls Bob Menendez In Epic Cameo By George Santos

Days after being ousted from Congress, the serial fabulist was commissioned by Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) to create a cameo for indicted New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez (D).

"Hey Bobby!" Santos quips in the Cameo, a website that lets public figures record personal videos for money.

"Look, I don’t think I need to tell you, but these people that want to make you get in trouble and want to kick you out and make you run away, you make them put up or shut up.

"You stand your ground, sir, and don’t get bogged down by all the haters out there. Stay strong. Merry Christmas."

Many have been calling for Menendez's expulsion since being federally indicted for accepting bribes to influence a criminal case. It was all apparently brought on by a fatal car crash caused by his wife in 2018.

Anyway, Fetterman paid as much as $200 to have Santos give "Bobby" some confidence.

Fetterman tweeted out the video. Then, Santos retweeted it.

"I love this!" Santos said. "I wish I knew the Bobby in question! LOL 😂."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.