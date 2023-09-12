Shallow Fog 69°

Armed Danelo Cavalcante Leads Pursuit Through Small Pennsylvania Town

Authorities chased down an armed Danelo Cavalcante in Chester County overnight, they said.

Danelo Cavalcante was captured on home surveillance footage Saturday, Sept. 9.
Danelo Cavalcante was captured on home surveillance footage Saturday, Sept. 9. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Cecilia Levine
The 34-year-old escaped killer was spotted along Ridge and Coventryville roads at Daisy Point Road in South Coventry Township, State Police said at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

He was armed. 

Police urged residents to lock their doors and windows, secure their vehicles, to stay inside, and certainly not to approach. Call 911 if seen.

The convicted killer has been on the run since he escaped the Chester County Prison on Thursday, Aug. 31.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

