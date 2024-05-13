Punxsutawney Phil's Twins Names Revealed On Mother's Day

"The first family of groundhogs" announced the pups' name via the club vice president reading a scroll:

“Here ye, hear ye, hear ye. Now, on this 12th day of May in the town of Punxsy Phil, the news is not about the weather, spring air or winter’s chill. No. Today the first family of groundhogs has grown. Punxsutawney Phil and wife, Phyllis, have two kits of their own. Born to royalty — a boy and a girl. Names have been chosen to share with the world. Welcome with us as we say hello to little girl Sunny and a boy Shadow with pride and joy as the kids play from Punxsutawney, Happy Mother’s Day.”

The girl, Sunny, and her brother, Shadow, live in the zoo located at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library with their proud parents. The public can view the young family through a window, the club stated in a previous release

Phil predicted an early spring on Feb 2.

