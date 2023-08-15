Prostitution Bust: Haledon Detectives Go Undercover, Accuse Mom Of Turning Tricks

Responding to a tip from the 400 block of Belmont Avenue, Haledon Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg and Detective Jeffrey Welsh identified Christine Mcalister, a 48-year-old borough resident, as their suspect, Capt. George Guzman, Jr. said.

Mcalister, who has two young children and lists her occupation online as self-employed, was arrested after soliciting an undercover officer, the captain said.

She was charged with promoting prostitution and maintaining a nuisance before being released pending a Municipal Court appearance, he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.