Prosecutor: Death Of Woman, 39, Found In Backyard Saddle River Pool Probed (Update)

Saddle River police were called to the $2.7 million home on Fox Hedge Road off East Allendale Road at 4:26 p.m. Monday, July 31.

They began life-saving measures that were continued by Bergen County EMS paramedics, who also used a bag-valve mask as they rushed her to their rig.They continued CPR all the way to HUMC, where she was pronounced dead, Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.

Musella said his Major Crimes Unit and Saddle River police are investigating the death without saying whether or not he believed foul play was involved.

The investigation will include interviews by the prosecutor's detectives and borough police, evidence collected by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification and an autopsy by the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office.

