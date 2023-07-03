Prisoner Escapes: Passaic Dad, 20, Accused In Abduction Remains At Large

Isaiah Felix, 20, of Passaic was arrested by Clifton police and charged with abducting a family member on Sunday, July 3, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Bracken said he couldn't be more specific. However, records show Felix was in a custody battle that involved charges of domestic violence.

Felix had unlawfully entered a home and taken his son, then was arrested without incident after police found him with the boy, who wasn't in any danger, responders said.

Officers had arrived at the sallyport at the Passaic County Jail when Felix made a break for it, Bracken said.

Officers chased him on foot, then participated in a massive yard-by-yard search that lasted for hours before finally being broken down, the lieutenant said.It wasn't immediately clear whether Felix was handcuffed at the time.

Felix has ties to the Richfield Village apartments on St. Andrews Boulevard in Clifton and several addresses in Passaic, authorities said.

ANYONE who sees Felix or knows where to find him is urged to call Clifton police immediately at (973) 470-5911. Callers can remain anonymous.

