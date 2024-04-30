Grad Hall Takeover: Pro-Palestine Protest At Princeton Ends In 13 Arrests, Officials Say

Those arrested at the Ivey League school included five undergraduates, six graduate students, one postdoctoral researcher and one person not affiliated with the university, Princeton President Christopher L. Eisgruber said in a statement.

"Although tonight’s incident at Clio Hall was a serious breach of this University’s code of conduct, I am proud that the vast majority of the people on this campus—students, faculty, and staff—have proven themselves able to engage constructively and civilly on even very divisive topics," Eisgruber said.

Princeton police assisted in the arrests, he said. No one was hurt during the incident, he said.

The Princeton Gaza Solidarity Encampment has called on the university to divest its investments from firms profiting from the Israel-Hamas war. It marked the fifth day of protests on campus. Two graduate students were arrested on Thursday, April 25. On Monday, April 29, at least a dozen tents were set up in an encampment at Voorhees Mall.

The arrests came as pro-Palestinian student encampments are being set up on multiple university campuses nationwide. Various pro-Palestinian Princeton groups shared footage to social media.

"All those arrested received summonses for trespassing and have been barred from campus," Eisgruber said. "The students will also face University discipline, which may extend to suspension or expulsion."

"I appreciate that this incident was and remains deeply upsetting to many people, including especially the staff of the Graduate School. It is also completely unacceptable," Eisgruber said. "Everyone on this campus needs to feel safe and to be safe. Faculty, students, and staff must be able to conduct University business without disruption, harassment, or threat. We will continue to work to ensure that this campus is one where all members of the community feel welcome and can thrive."

In a Thursday editorial in The Princetonian, Eisgruber said the Ivy League school’s policy “may reasonably regulate the time, place, and manner of expression to ensure that it does not disrupt the ordinary activities of the University."

