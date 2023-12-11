Princeton Ballerina Sophia Jones Dies On Campus At 18 Years Old: 'Devastated'

The Chicago, IL native died on campus on Wednesday, Nov. 29, the university said. She attended high school at Red Cross Nordic United World College in Flekke, Norway, and was student of Princeton's Yeh College (Class of 2027).

Sophia danced with the Princeton University Ballet, who organized a GoFundMe page that reads, in part:

"She had a contagious joy that impacted everyone around her and her spirit was unfaltering — from late night rehearsals to long days backstage she never ceased to exercise humor, kindness, and warmth and inspired us all as both a talented dancer and cherished friend."

Sophia, a native of Chicago, IL, also tutored middle school students as a fellow with Princeton’s Science Outreach.

"We are devastated by her passing and extend our condolences to her family and all those affected by this tragedy," the GoFundMe said.

Gifts in Jones' memory will be made to the Ruth Page Center for the Arts in Chicago, where Jones studied dance for many years.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

