Fair 75°

SHARE

Princeton Doctoral Student Held Hostage In Iraq, Israeli Officials Say

A Princeton doctoral student missing for several months is being held hostage in Iraq, Israeli officials said.

Elizabeth Tsurkov.
Elizabeth Tsurkov. Photo Credit: Elizabeth Tsurkov LinkedIn
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a citizen of both Russia and Israel, was abducted in March while doing work for the Ivy League school, according to a statement from Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

The 36-year-old was abducted by members of the Shiite group Kataeb Hezbollah, a radical Iran-backed militia group, Netanyahu's office said.

Tsurkov had just walked out of a cafe in Iraqi capital Baghdad when she was abducted, the New York Times says citing the researcher's family. 

Also a fellow at Washington-based research group New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, Tsurkov had been in Iraq since January conducting academic research, The Times reports.

The organization released the following statement:

Princeton's statement reads:

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE