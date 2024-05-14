Emaciated Dog Among 120 Rescued From NJ Compound, New Litter Of 5 Almost Ready For Adoption

"She was very friendly, eager for attention," said Peek, the public informations officer for the Humane Society of the United States.

"She was standing at the edge of this baron kennel [in Cumberland County] wagging her tail, giving 'pet me' eyes. I could see everyone one of her vertebrae and hip bones over a huge, pregnant belly."

Janet Jackson was among 120 abused dogs rescued from a large-scale nationally-known dogfighting enterprise run by a convicted Atlantic County druglord on April 3, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The dogs had been bred and trained to fight, federal officials said. They were found living in barren pens and cages throughout multiple buildings on the compound, while others were found shivering in the cold rain in outdoor pens or on heavy chains with little protection from the elements, according to the HSUS and the NJ Attorney General's Office.

Responders saw dogs with significant scarring and untreated wounds. Several of them were emaciated, including pregnant and nursing mothers, like Janet Jackson. Many dogs eagerly greeted responders with wagging tails and kisses, while others hunched over and peered reluctantly at the responders.

“What’s striking is the level of suffering involved in dogfighting contrasted with how sweet and eager for affection these dogs are,” said Janette Reever, animal crimes investigations program manager for the HSUS. ”Though they were shivering in the cold rain, these dogs still left their meager shelters to greet us."

The dogs were provided with immediate medical attention, and named after 80s singers.

Weeks after the rescue, Janet Jackson — still covered in scars — gave birth to a litter of five. On Mother's Day, she and her puppies were transferred to their foster home with Peek in Washington D.C.

Peek, who specializes in fostering nursing moms and bottle babies, is preparing Janet Jackson and her babies to be adopted out, which the little ones will be ready for at eight weeks old.

Peek says Janet Jackson is progressing beautifully.

"After she had a couple days decompressing, [Janet Jackson] started going into the backyard, coming out with me for potty breaks," Peek said. "She has a tennis ball that she really likes and has started to become more and more playful as she started to relax."

Janet Jackson often tries sitting on Peek's lap, and leans into her when she's in her space, the foster mom said.

"It's been really cute watching her start to play with her puppies, paw at them, and let them climb all over her," Peek added. "Watching her getting to know her puppies as their personalities emerged has been really nice."

Janet walks well on a leash, taking cues and staying close to Peek, and is open to letting Peek handle her babies.

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue will be handling Janet Jackson's adoption.

"We find animals in truly haunting situations during rescue operations," Peek said. "There’s nothing more fulfilling than being part of turning the page for them and helping them thrive in the next chapter of their lives."

