Predator Who Drove 2,700 Miles For Sex With Jersey Shore Girl, 14, Busted When He Returns: Feds

Spencer William-Wayne Caudle, 34, began grooming the 14-year-old victim through the Whisper app in April, a complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Trenton alleges.

Although he expressed concern about ending up on TV's “To Catch a Predator,” Caudle drove to Toms River and “committed sexual acts on the victim” on May 27, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

Caudle left for home later that night, Selilinger said.

Local investigators who discovered what happened arranged a sting, the U.S. attorney said on Wednesday, June 28.

“An undercover law enforcement officer assumed the victim’s online and cellular presence and communicated with Caudle,” Sellinger said.

“During these conversations, Caudle confirmed his prior sexual acts with the victim and expressed a desire for further sexual activity,” he noted.

Caudle caught a flight from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport – 50 or so miles from his Prairieville home -- to Newark Liberty International Airport on June 16, the U.S. attorney said.

He was seized by HSI agents, U.S. marshals and Port Authority police when he arrived, law enforcement sources said.

Daily Voice reported local authorities’ announcement of Caudle’s arrest earlier this month.

SEE: Lousiana Man Seeking More Sex With Toms River Teen Captured Fresh Off Flight In Newark: Prosecutor

Among new details released by Sellinger on Wednesday was what he said was the discovery of "at least 10 images and five videos of child sexual abuse" during a search of the laptop that Caudle brought with him.

Records show Caudle had been arrested in March 2016 after state, parish and federal authorities said he collected more than two dozen online images of pre-teen pornography.

This time he was charged federally with persuading, inducing, enticing, or coercing a minor into prohibited sexual activity through an internet-based chat application; interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit conduct with a minor; and possession of child pornography, Sellinger said.

Caudle has been held in the Ocean County Jail on a detainer issued by the U.S. Marshals Service after a U.S. District Court magistrate judge in Trenton ordered him detained, records show.

Sellinger credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations Atlantic City Office, along with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Toms River police, for the arrest. Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard G. Shephard of his General Crimes Unit in Newark is handling the case for the government, he said.

“As a society, we need to be cautious of child predators like Caudle who cause inconceivable harm to children,” HSI Newark Special-Agent-in-Charge Ricky J. Patel said on Wednesday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.