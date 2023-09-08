Suspicious Pre-Dawn Pair On Quiet Ridgefield Park Street Had Company: Police

Officer Kenneth Knebl spotted their parked Toyota Prius with New York plates -- and its headlights off -- near Fellowship Park around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Lt. Justin Tress said.

As Knebl watched, the driver turned on the lights, reversed down the block and parked in another spot, the lieutenant said.

One of the occupants got out, approached a nearby home and returned soon after, Tress said.

The driver then headed back to the original parking spot and turned off the headlights again, he said.

Given the circumstances, Knebl approached the Prius and immediately spotted a Tupperware with what looked like cocaine inside, the lieutenant said.

Both men were ordered out of the car and read their rights, after which Tress said they admitted having coke.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up Xanax, Ecstasy, LSD and psilocybin mushrooms, along with a digital scale and various empty clear bags that are ordinarily used to package and sell drugs on the street, he said.

Arrested were the driver, Kevin K. Luk, 41, of Manhattan, and his passenger, Jason A. Flores, 29, of Brooklyn, NY.

Both remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail on a host of illegal drug charges.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.