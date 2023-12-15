Powerhouse Storm With Tropical Feel: Timing On Rain, Wind Blasting Northeast This Weekend

The weather outlet says that the "powerhouse" storm expected to arrive on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 17 will have the look and feel of a tropical system.

The storm has potential to reach the criteria of a bomb cyclone, but if it doesn't, it won't strengthen too much, AccuWeather says.

AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno says damage is likely along the coastline, with winds that push water from the Atlantic to the shoreline and heavy rain.

A flood watch has been issued for much of New Jersey for Sunday through Monday, Dec. 18.

Saturday, Dec. 16 will be warm and sunny with a high near 55. Sunday, Dec. 17 will be cloudy with a high chance of rain after 1 p.m., the National Weather Service says. The heaviest rain is expected on Sunday night.

Snow showers are possible Monday night, Dec. 18 in Pennsylvania, the NWS says.

