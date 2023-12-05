Powerful Storm Could Disrupt Travel In New Jersey This Weekend: Here's The Timing

The week will be clear with temps in the mid-40s through Friday, Dec. 8, when we'll see a bit of a warmup, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 55, with Saturday, Dec. 9 also sunny with temps soaring close to 60.

Sunday is when heavy rain is expected to pummel much of the Northeast with potential for thunderstorms, according to AccuWeather maps (see above).

Strong wind gusts were expected to disrupt travel, too.

"Along the East Coast, major cities from Washington, D.C., to Boston will likely deal with all rain from this storm, some of which can be heavy between Sunday and Monday," AccuWeather says.

