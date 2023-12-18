Light Rain Fog/Mist 53°

Powerball Player Wins $1M At 7-Eleven, Two Others Take Home $50K

One New Jersey Powerball ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn for Saturday, Dec. 16, winning $1 million, state Lottery officials said.

<p>7-Eleven</p>

7-Eleven

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Jon Craig
The winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #16164, 403 US Highway 9, Lanoka Harbor in Ocean County.

In addition, two tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Ocean County: Shoprite #641, Route 70 and Chambersbridge Rd., Brick; and
  • Passaic County: Super Exito Supermarket, 218 Dayton Ave., Clifton.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 03, 09, 10, 20 and 62. The Red Power Ball number was 25. The Power Play was 3X. 

