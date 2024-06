A man in his 70s was seen entering Lake Hopatcong but never came out on Saturday, June 22, a spokesperson for the Roxbury Police Department said.

The call came in just after 7:30 p.m., bringing the Roxbury Fire Department, New Jersey State Police, and the Morris County Sheriff's Office to the scene.

As of Sunday, June 23 at 10 p.m., the investigation remained active, the spokesperson said.

