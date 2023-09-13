Possible Danelo Cavalcante Sighting: New Search Perimeter For Armed Killer

Cavalcante is believed to be within a perimeter in the South Coventry Township area, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday evening, Sept. 13.

The perimeter is along Routes 23 and 100, Fairview and Nantmeal roads, and Iron Bridge and County Park roads. Residents were urged to secure buildings, property and vehicles. Report sightings or related activity immediately to 911.

The reward in the search for 34-year-old Cavalcante has been increased to $25,000.

The escaped killer, who is also wanted for murder in Brazil, is armed after stealing a pistol from a Chester County home Monday, Sept. 11, authorities said.

He was previously spotted in South Coventry Township, without a shirt, carrying a stolen .22 rifle and flashlight.

The US Marshals, Pennsylvania State Police, and detectives from across Chester County are assisting in the search, which closed the Owen J. Roberts School District on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

PREVIOUS UPDATES:

A Chester County homeowner fired at Danelo Cavalcante from inside a garage, but missed, police said.

The Coventry Road resident was in the garage with the 34-year-old fugitive, who stole a .22 scoped rifle around 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Pennsylvania State Police troopers said.

The homeowner, who fired a pistol, missed his shot, and Cavalcante got away. The escaped killer was later spotted along Ridge and Coventryville roads at Daisy Point Road, State Police said at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

He was still armed.

Police urged residents to lock their doors and windows, secure their vehicles, to stay inside, and certainly not to approach. Call 911 if seen.

The convicted killer has been on the run since he escaped the Chester County Prison on Thursday, Aug. 31. He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.