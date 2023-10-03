Popular NJ Dessert Spots Join Forces To Replace Bischoff's (Closing For Real This Time)

The Teaneck ice cream shop is closing for real this time after a brief revival, and a popular gelato master, along with one of Bergen County's most cherished cheesecake spots, will be taking its place on Cedar Lane.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Guerriero Gelato, an award-winning gelateria with locations across North Jersey, announced on Instagram that they will be replacing Bischoff's, which has been slated to close.

Guerriero also recently purchased Glen Rock-based Marc's Cheesecakes, which last week announced it would be closing in January after being sold the Guerriero family.

Guerriero's owner, Mike Guerriero — who once took first place at the Gelato Festival America — got his start working for Gelotti Ice Cream in 2005, just after the store's Caldwell opening. In 2013, he bought the location and launched Gelotti Montclair a year later. While Guerriro Gelato now has multiple stores across Essex and Morris counties, this will be its first in Bergen.

Guerriero is known for his funky gelato flavors like Jameson Chocolate Whiskey, Persian Paradise (a mix of saffron, rosewater, honey, and salted pistachios), Cookie Monster Verdi, and more.

Mike Guerriero is looking forward to bringing the old school ice cream shop back to life.

No word on an opening date.

