Popular Jersey Shore Italian Restaurant Powers Through Another Blackout: 'One For The Books'

So when the restaurant lost power on Saturday, July 6, Porcini's decided: Not this time.

Losing two Saturdays in four weeks would've been "detrimental" for the small, family-owned business, the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

"Tonight was one for the books," the post said. "This is the second Saturday in a month that all of the town was in complete black out.

"Our staff pulled together to salvage the night. HUGE thank you to our customers who decided to stick it out with us."

The chefs wore headlights in the 130 degree kitchen, cooking in the dark, the Facebook post said. Restaurant staff carried furniture onto the sidewalk and put multiple candles on tables, keeping the place as well-lit as possible.

"We had at least 6 tables tonight whose very first time dining with us was this evening, in these circumstances, and they were still blown away by the food," the post reads. "We pour our hearts and souls into what we do. Tonight was one of those nights that seems like a nightmare you can’t escape as a business owner.

"But it’s worth all the stress when you have customers who appreciate the grit it takes, and the constant pressure and stress to make it all happen. So THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts."

Customers, both new and old, applauded the efforts made by Porcini's.

"That is an unbelievably, inspiring story," one person commented. "You guys rock! With so much dedication and determination… how could anyone not be impressed! And the pics of the food still look amazing— even by candlelight! Here’s hoping your power problems are a thing of the past! Can’t wait to visit!"

"Thanks Porcini for sharing your inspiring story. Can’t wait to have dinner with you soon. Way to go," another added.

"Eat out in Highlands if you can soon and help our local businesses come back from losing two Saturday nights! Thanks for the reminder, Porcini!"

