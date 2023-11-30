Popular Burrito Chain Expands In Bergen County

Bubbakoo's Burritos, which has locations throughout New Jersey, is opening a location in Fair Lawn at 20-26 Maple Avenue on Monday, Dec. 4. The restaurant will be run by Rubert Nogales, who owns a Bubbakoo's Burritos in Park Ridge.

"Bubbakoo’s has a passionate fan base," Nogales said. "I’m excited to open a new location in Fair Lawn. I’m confident that the Fair Lawn community will welcome us with open arms and that our menu will have something for everyone to enjoy.”

The first Bubbakoo's opened in Point Pleasant 15 years ago. The burrito chain said it hopes to eventually open 50 locations in the Garden State.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.