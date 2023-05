Left Bank Burger Bar will be replacing Sam A.M., the breakfast joint that shuttered at 196 Pine St. in 2019.

Left Bank Downtown — joint's the flagship location — has been operating for several years adjacent to Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza, serving build-your-own burgers, made-to-order burger creations and a host of sides.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.