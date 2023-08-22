Poll Findings Reveal How NJ Parents Feel About Gender Identity Classes In Schools

The poll, released Tuesday, Aug. 22, show that 64 percent of New Jersey parents approve of teaching students in grades 9 through 12 about the "range of ways people express their gender."

Though when it comes to middle school, the number drops to to 45 percent and just 24 percent of Garden State parents approve of it being taught in elementary school grades.

Forty-five percent of adults in the Garden State feel schools are "doing too much" when it comes to teaching about gender identity, the poll says.

New Jersey parents also overwhelmingly approve middle schools and high schools notifying parents if students want to be identified as a different gender than their school registration, with 81 percent expressing support.

Among party lines, 91 percent of Republicans expressed support compared to just 61 percent of Democrats.

A majority of residents also said transgender students should use the bathroom that match their assigned gender at birth rather than their current identity. A majority of residents also supported providing gender-inclusive bathrooms for students of any gender, according to the poll.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted by telephone last week with 814 New Jersey adults. The question results in this release have a margin of error of +/- 5.4 percentage points for the full sample. The poll was conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute in West Long Branch, NJ.

To view the rest of the poll results, click here.

