Yacht Company CEO Defeats Gym Owner Who Defied NJ COVID Rules In Congressional Primary

A South Jersey yacht company owner and former punk rocker defeated the gym owner who defied New Jersey coronavirus mandates in Tuesday's congressional primary, according to unofficial returns.

Businessman Bob Healey was leading Ian Smith for the Republican Pary ballot line. The winner faces two-term Democratic incumbent Congressman Andy Kim, who also won his primary race.

Smith, who co-owns Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, faced an uphill battle amid publicity about his COVID rule defiance and a DUI arrest years after a fatal crash.

Kim, a two-term US representative, is still considered the favorite to win the 3rd Congressional District in November, political observers say.

Healey, who co-owns Viking Yacht Co. in New Gretna, has had strong fund-raising efforts and lent his campaign $200,000, which observers say can give him an edge over Kim coupled with anti-Democratic incumbent sentiment.

Kim beat Reuven Hendler, a project manager at an engineering firm, in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

