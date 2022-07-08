Trump DOJ Lawyer Forced To Stand Outside In Boxers During Humiliating Raid: CNN

Police forced a former Department of Justice lawyer for President Donald Trump to stand outside in his underwear while they raided his home last month, video obtained by CNN shows.

Wearing his underwear and a button down shirt, Jeffrey Clark asked agents at the door of his Fairfax County home if he could call his lawyer, put on pants or stand in his garage, the footage shows.

“We’re gonna clear the house, and as soon as we clear the house, we’ll get you talking to your lawyer and we’ll get some pants on, okay?" one of the agents told him in the video.

They did allow Clark to stand behind his car to shield himself from his neighbors.

Witnesses in the January 6 Committee testified that Clark helped Trump push claims that President Joe Biden stole the 2020 election, CNN said. They also accused Clark of helping write a draft of a letter to Georgia leaders that said the state's election results were fraudulent.

The Trump White House never sent that letter, but the committee released a copy of it, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said. Biden won Georgia by a narrow margin.

Federal investigators haven't found any evidence to substantiate Trump or his ally's claim about election interference.

The Justice Department is investigating the Trump White House's role in undermining the results of the 2020 election, the New York Times reported.

CNN said officers seized electronic documents from Clark's home during the search. They also sent in "electronics-sniffing dogs" to search his home.

Clark called the raid "Stasi-like" during an appearance on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, referencing the authoritarian secret police in East Germany during the Cold War.

'I just think we're living in an era that I don't recognize and increasingly, Tucker, I don't recognize the country anymore with these Stasi-like things happening,' Clark said.

Clark resigned from the Department of Justice shortly before Biden took office.

