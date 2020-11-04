These NJ Counties Voted For President Trump, Four Flipped From Red To Blue

Unsurprisingly, New Jersey remains blue.

Democrat Joe Biden easily won the Garden State in the presidential election with nearly 61% of votes counted. Roughly 37.9% of New Jerseyans voted in for President Donald Trump.

Where did those votes come from, and which counties shifted from red to blue since the 2016 Election?

This year, voters in five NJ counties supported Trump (the first number is the percentage of county voters in favor, the second is the estimated percentage of votes counted so far):

Cape May: 56.1%, 88%

56.1%, 88% Ocean: 61.7%, 86% of votes reported

61.7%, 86% of votes reported Salem: 53.7%, 77%

53.7%, 77% Sussex : 53% in favor of Trump, 33% of estimated votes reported

: 53% in favor of Trump, 33% of estimated votes reported Warren: 52%, with 62% of estimated votes reported

Morris, Hunterdon, Monmouth and Gloucester counties voted red for Republican in 2016.

This presidential year, they flipped to blue for Biden.

