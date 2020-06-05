President Postpones Trump National Golf Trip To Central Jersey

President Donald Trump canceled his weekend trip to his private golf resort in Somerset County.

Despite the coronavirus and statewide George Floyd protests against police brutality, the Federal Aviation Administration had issued a no-fly zone for Bedminster and Morristown for "VIP movement" this weekend, raising the possibility of a presidential visit to Trump National Golf Club .

Instead, President Trump will fly to Maine on Friday, and return to the golf club in Bedminster next Friday, June 13, for a planned re-election campaign fundraiser.

Trump is now expected to visit a Maine manufacturer of medical swabs used in coronavirus testing before returning to Washington, D.C. “The president’s looking forward to another working weekend," a senior administration official told Politico.

Protests over police brutality and George Floyd's death in Minneapolis are planned this weekend across New Jersey. Earlier Garden State visits by Trump were met with protests from activists opposing the president's agenda, including the group People's Motorcade.

