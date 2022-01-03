Contact Us
NJ's Largest City Wants To Ban Lukoil Gas Station License In Opposition Of Russian Invasion

Cecilia Levine
Lukoil
Lukoil Photo Credit: Google Maps

New Jersey's largest city is working to suspend the license of major Russian gas company Lukoil in opposition of the superpower's invasion in Ukraine.

Newark's City Council will vote on on Wednesday, March 2, NJ Advance Media reports. Both of the city's Lukoil stations are on McCarter Highway.

Councilman Anibal Ramos Jr. told the outlet that Lukoil's parent company was ruled by oligarchs, and plans on introducing a resolution to rescind Lukoil's licenses at the council meeting.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

