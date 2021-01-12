NJ Senator Calls On President Trump To Resign

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez has asked the president to leave office on his own.

“For the good of the country, President Trump should step aside,” Menendez said on Tuesday, according to NJ Advance Media.

The New Jersey Democrat's remarks come as the U.S. House of Representatives prepares to impeach the Republican president ;for an unprecedented second time.

Trump has been getting hammered with criticism from both sides of the aisle ever since Wednesday’s Capitol Hill attack by pro-Trump rioters.

“If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore," Trump told supporters at a rally preceding the violent protests in which five people including a Capitol Police officer from South River was killed.

“There must be accountability for those who incite an armed, violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol that leaves five people dead and endangers the lives of members of Congress, their staffs and the vice president,” Menendez said, according to NJ.com “Such action cannot go unpunished and we must make clear that there will be consequences for anyone actively working to subvert our democracy in the future,."

The House on Tuesday took up a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to use the procedures under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution and remove presidential authority.

An impeachment resolution, formally unveiled on Tuesday is set for a Wednesday vote on the House floor.

